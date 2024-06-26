Man reported in probe into photos taken of females at swimming pool By Press Association June 26 2024, 4:32 pm June 26 2024, 4:32 pm Share Man reported in probe into photos taken of females at swimming pool Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6517091/man-reported-in-probe-into-photos-taken-of-females-at-swimming-pool/ Copy Link Police investigated incidents over the past month (PA) A man has been reported to prosecutors after reports of a male allegedly taking photos of females in cubicles at a public swimming pool. Police launched an investigation following reports of incidents at Dalry Swimming Pool in the Edinburgh’s west end over the past month. Officers said a 34-year-old man has now been reported to the procurator fiscal. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Response officers in Edinburgh investigated reports of a male taking photos of females within cubicles at Dalry Swimming Pool over the past month. “As a result of their inquiries, the male was reported to the procurator fiscal this weekend.”