Service to be held 80 years after soldiers killed in Second World War battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Service to be held 80 years after soldiers killed in Second World War battle

By Press Association
The Royal Scots Kohima Memorial (RSRA/PA)
The Royal Scots Kohima Memorial (RSRA/PA)

A memorial service to commemorate 80 years since the Battle of Kohima is set to take place.

At 10.30am on Saturday June 29, the Royal Scots Regimental Association (RSRA) will lay wreaths and lead the service at Lauriston Castle, Edinburgh, in honour of those who died in the battle, which took place in India during the Second World War.

Regimental records say 89 members of the 1st Battalion The Royal Scots lost their lives during the battle, which took place from April 4 to June 22.

A further 200 were wounded in the battle, which involved the UK, India and Nepal against Japan.

The names of all 89 soldiers who died will be read out during the ceremony.

Naga village where some of the bloodiest fighting of Kohima took place
Naga village, where some of the bloodiest fighting of Kohima took place (RSRA/PA)

The Battle of Kohima is often regarded as a pivotal moment in the war against Japan in the Far East, with the success of the UK and its allies turning the tide against the Japanese forces in South East Asia.

The Royal Scots contingent will meet in Lauriston Castle car park ahead of the service, where they will march up to the Royal Scots Memorial Garden, led by a piper.

The service will then be conducted by Reverend Ian May, padre of the RSRA.

The wreath-laying will then be led by Brigadier George Lowder, president of the RSRA.

He said: “The Royal Scots feel very strongly that we should mark the Battle of Kohima which witnessed some of the fiercest fighting of the war.

“Some Royal Scots who took part in crucial battles to delay the German advance to Dunkirk in May 1940 subsequently found themselves in the Far East where the war continued for a further three months after victory in Europe was declared in May 1945.

“Many made the ultimate sacrifice; we will remember them”.

Kohima Memorial dedication
Kohima Memorial, pictured during its dedication after being installed (RSRA/PA)

Malcolm Warrack, son of Lt Col Morren Warrack who fought and survived at Kohima with the regiment, added: “A group of Royal Scots veterans felt very strongly about the lack of some form of local memorial specifically for their fellow soldiers who did not come back from the Burma campaign and Kohima in particular.

“George Rogers, Ian Henderson and Morren Warrack co-ordinated the preparation and creation of this Memorial Garden in the 1990s.

“They spoke often about the ‘Forgotten Army’ in the Far East so it is particularly fitting that 80 years later on June 29 2024 we remember them”.