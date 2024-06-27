Census shows Scotland’s trans and LGB+ figures for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Census shows Scotland’s trans and LGB+ figures for first time

By Press Association
The 2022 Scottish census contained questions about sexuality and trans identity for history for the first time (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Just under 184,000 Scots aged 16 and over identify as LGB+ while almost 20,000 identify as trans or have a trans history, according to newly-released Scottish census figures.

The 2022 Scottish census was the first to include voluntary questions about respondents’ sexuality and whether they identified as trans or had a trans history.

It found that 183,869 Scots, or 4% of the adult population, identified as LGB+ and 19,990, or 0.44% of the adult population, identified as trans or have a trans history.

LGB+ is an abbreviation used to refer to people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and other minority sexual orientations while trans is a term used to describe people whose gender is not the same as the sex they were assigned at birth.

A regional breakdown shows that the Dundee City Council area had the highest proportion of people identifying as trans or having a trans history (0.91%), followed by the City of Edinburgh and Glasgow City (both 0.77%).

Meanwhile, the City of Edinburgh had the highest proportion of people identifying as LGB+ (7.6%), with Glasgow City second (7.1%) and Dundee City third (6.6%).

Director of census statistics Jon Wroth-Smith said: “This is the first time Scotland’s Census has ever collected data on trans status or history and sexual orientation.

“We can now say that almost 20,000 people aged 16 and over in Scotland identified as being trans or having a trans history, and almost 184,000 people aged 16 and over identified as LGB+.

“These numbers will help charities, local authorities, businesses and government plan services to improve the lives of those living and working in Scotland as well as providing important information for effective equality monitoring.”

Of the 183,869 Scots who identified as LGB+, the census found that 80,260 (43.6%) identified as bisexual and 80,100 (43.6%) identified as gay or lesbian.

The results are also broken down by age group, with the results showing that of those who identified as bisexual, almost half (46.6%) were aged 16 to 24 and around a third (32%) were aged 25 to 34.

Of those who identified as gay or lesbian, 23.1% were aged 16 to 24, while a further 28.6% were aged 25 to 34, meaning that just under half were aged 35 and older.

Meanwhile, of the 19,990 Scots who identified as trans or have a trans history, 46.1% were aged between 16 and 24, and 26% were aged between 25 and 34, meaning that less than a third were aged 35 and older.

The voluntary question in the 2022 census about sexual orientation was: “Which of the following best describes your sexual orientation?”.

People were asked to tick “straight/heterosexual”, “gay or lesbian”, “bisexual” or “other sexual orientation”, with those who ticked the latter being asked to described their sexual orientation.

Meanwhile, the voluntary question about whether someone identified as trans or had a trans history was: “Do you consider yourself to be trans, or have a trans history?”.

People were asked to tick “no” or “yes”, with people who ticked “yes” being asked to describe their trans status (for example, non-binary, trans man, trans woman).

These figures are the third of seven reports on different topics from the census to be released over the next few months.

Future topics include housing, education and health.