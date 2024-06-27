Scapa Flow diver death likely caused by boat propeller – investigators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Scapa Flow diver death likely caused by boat propeller – investigators

By Press Association
Scapa Flow in Orkney, where a recreational diver died in September 2023 almost certainly as a result of being hit by the propeller of a support boat (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scapa Flow in Orkney, where a recreational diver died in September 2023 almost certainly as a result of being hit by the propeller of a support boat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The death of a recreational diver during a dive of a sunken German battleship off the Orkney Isles was almost certainly the result of being struck by the propeller of a support boat, investigators have said.

The incident happened during a dive of the battleship SMS Markgraf, which lies at a depth of 45m in Scapa Flow, on the morning of September 28 2023.

On Thursday, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), whose probe into the incident is ongoing, issued a safety bulletin describing what happened and setting out a number of safety recommendations arising from it.

The document explains that the incident happened as the diver and their dive buddy were carrying out “decompression stops” as they were on their way back to the surface.

A decompression stop is the period a diver must spend at a relatively shallow constant depth while ascending from a dive, in order to avoid decompression sickness, more commonly known as “the bends”.

According to the bulletin, the pair had released their delayed surface marker buoy (DSMB), a floating marker that alerts people to a surfacing diver’s whereabouts, and that this was clipped to the casualty’s dive vest.

They were on their final decompression stop three metres below the surface when the diver was struck by the rotating propeller of the support boat Karin.

The bulletin said: “The crew of the second dive boat saw the DSMB disappear under Karin. Subsequently one of the two divers failed to resurface.

“The coastguard was notified and an extensive two-day air and sea search of the area was conducted, but without success.

“The missing diver’s body was found three weeks later following a seabed search conducted by a local survey vessel using side-scan sonar. A specialist team recovered the diver’s body from the seabed.

The MAIB bulletin makes a number of safety recommendations in light of the incident, including the need for boat crews to maintain a lookout when operating in areas with people in the water and the need for them to maintain “detailed and frequent communication” with other boats in the same area.”

It also sets out the importance of using a DSMB correctly, explaining this should be held in the diver’s hand rather than attached to their body, as was the case with the diver in this incident.

The bulletin explained: “This practice ensures that if the DSMB is snagged by a passing craft the diver can release the line to avoid entanglement and the risk of being pulled to the surface or into contact with the vessel.”

The MAIB investigation into this accident is ongoing and the body will publish a full report upon its completion.