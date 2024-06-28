Five-year-old taken to hospital after crash involving police car

A five-year-old child was taken to hospital following a crash involving a police vehicle in Glasgow.

Police said a two-car crash took place on Paisley Road West at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

A man aged 45 was also taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.30pm on Thursday, officers attended the Paisley Road West area of Glasgow following a two-car crash involving a police vehicle.

“A 45-year-old man and a five-year-old child were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital as a precaution.”