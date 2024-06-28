Five-year-old taken to hospital after crash involving police car By Press Association June 28 2024, 11:30 am June 28 2024, 11:30 am Share Five-year-old taken to hospital after crash involving police car Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6519126/five-year-old-taken-to-hospital-after-crash-involving-police-car/ Copy Link A police car was involved in the incident (Jane Barlow/PA) A five-year-old child was taken to hospital following a crash involving a police vehicle in Glasgow. Police said a two-car crash took place on Paisley Road West at around 12.30pm on Thursday. A man aged 45 was also taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.30pm on Thursday, officers attended the Paisley Road West area of Glasgow following a two-car crash involving a police vehicle. “A 45-year-old man and a five-year-old child were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital as a precaution.”