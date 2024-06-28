CalMac ferry cancellations a ‘shocking betrayal’ of islanders, say Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

CalMac ferry cancellations a ‘shocking betrayal’ of islanders, say Tories

By Press Association
The Scottish Conservatives have accused the SNP of ‘mismanagement’ over the number of CalMac ferry sailings cancelled due to technical problems (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Conservatives have accused the SNP of ‘mismanagement’ over the number of CalMac ferry sailings cancelled due to technical problems (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Conservatives have accused the SNP of a “shocking betrayal of Scotland’s island communities”, as figures showed that in 2023 cancellations of CalMac ferry sailings due to technical faults reached a 13-year high.

The figures, obtained by the Scottish Conservatives through a freedom of information request, show that 3,215 CalMac ferry sailings were cancelled due to technical problems in the first nine months of 2023.

The Conservatives point out this is more than every full calendar year since 2010, which is as far back as the freedom of information figures go.

In that year, the Government-owned ferry operator cancelled just 217 sailings because of technical problems.

They said that if cancellations in the first nine months of 2023 were to continue at the same rate for the rest of the year, then the total number of cancellations caused by technical faults would be 1,875% higher than it was in 2010.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said: “These appalling figures are a mind-blowing illustration of the SNP’s mismanagement of Scotland’s ferry fleet.

“An increase in cancellations of almost 2,000% is hard to get your head around but it highlights the Nationalists’ shocking betrayal of Scotland’s island communities.

“SNP incompetence has saddled CalMac with an ageing, unreliable fleet, depriving our islands of lifeline services on an increasingly regular basis.

“John Swinney’s fingerprints are all over this appalling scandal. The SNP Government he was a senior member of, and now leads, have been preoccupied with their independence obsession, allowing this crisis to worsen year upon year.”

The party added that island communities are still waiting for two new ferries, Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa, to enter service, six years late and hundreds of millions of pounds over budget.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Whilst every cancellation has an impact on passengers and communities, 3215 sailings is just 2.4% of the 135,469 operated sailings in that period.

“CalMac are operating more sailings and serving more routes than ever before as we strive to provide the best ferry services for our island communities.

“We recognise the impact that delays and disruption have regrettably had on our island communities and this Government is committed to investing in our ferry services. That is why delivering six new major vessels to serve Scotland’s ferry network by 2026 is a priority.

“Regrettably, there are communities who have been more impacted than others, and ministers fully recognise the need to improve confidence in services.

“That is why we are committed to ensuring our ferry service is fit for the future by continuing to work with operators and CMAL (Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd) to improve reliability and resilience across our network.”

CalMac and the SNP have all been contacted for comment.