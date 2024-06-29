Mobility scooter user fighting for life after car collision

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after the mobility scooter she was riding was involved in a crash with a car.

The woman, aged 58, was injured after the incident in Baillieston, Glasgow, on Friday at around 2pm.

She was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment, and her condition was described as critical.

A 77-year-old man who was driving a white Ford Fiesta involved was also taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The crash happened on Main Street in Baillieston, between Church Street and Edinburgh Road.

The road was closed for around five hours.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1895 of June 28 2024.