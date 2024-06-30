Man to appear in court in connection with death of 36-year-old woman By Press Association June 30 2024, 4:47 pm June 30 2024, 4:47 pm Share Man to appear in court in connection with death of 36-year-old woman Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6521003/man-to-appear-in-court-in-connection-with-death-of-36-year-old-woman/ Copy Link Maxine Clark, 36, was found dead after emergency services responded to reports of a woman seriously injured in Riddrie, Glasgow (Police Scotland/PA) A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 36-year-old woman. At around 7.40pm on June 27, police attended reports of a woman found seriously injured on Tummel Street, Riddrie, Glasgow. Emergency services attended, but Maxine Clark, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been made aware. The 32-year-old man is due to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.