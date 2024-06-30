Man to appear in court in connection with death of 36-year-old woman

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 36-year-old woman.

At around 7.40pm on June 27, police attended reports of a woman found seriously injured on Tummel Street, Riddrie, Glasgow.

Emergency services attended, but Maxine Clark, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been made aware.

The 32-year-old man is due to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.