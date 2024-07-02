Family pay tribute to ‘much loved’ man who died after being hit by lorry

The family of a man who died after being hit by a lorry in Oban have paid tribute to the “much loved brother and uncle”.

The body of Douglas Macarthur, 58, from Oban, was found at the side of the A85 in the Pennyfuir area at around 1.55am on Thursday June 27.

Police Scotland said he was hit by a lorry in the town’s George Street shortly before his body was discovered.

The force said the lorry and driver have been traced and inquiries are ongoing.

Douglas Macarthur’s family said he was a ‘much loved’ brother and uncle (Police Scotland/PA)

In a statement released via the police, Mr Macarthur’s family said: “The family is positively touched by all the messages of condolences and personal tributes to their much-loved brother and uncle.

“Doc (as he was more commonly known) was obviously held in high regard throughout the local community and beyond, who are united in grief.”

Inspector Roy McCarney said: “Our thoughts are with Douglas’ family and friends at this difficult time. Officers continue to offer support as our investigations progress.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances. I’d ask anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 0255 of Thursday June 27.