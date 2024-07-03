Nursing student’s quick-thinking helps save man she found injured at station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nursing student’s quick-thinking helps save man she found injured at station

By Press Association
The incident occurred at Ayr railway station on Monday (PA)
The incident occurred at Ayr railway station on Monday (PA)

A nursing student saved an elderly man’s life when she was returning from a holiday.

Sarah Randall, 22 was waiting at Ayr station, South Ayrshire, on Monday after coming back from a trip to Belfast with her boyfriend when she saw a man in pain on the middle platform and went to check on him.

She found he had fallen and suffered a severe open fracture, with two leg bones protruding through the skin, causing significant blood loss.

Miss Randall, from Barrhead in East Renfrewshire, took a dress from her bag and used it as a makeshift tourniquet and bandage to control the bleeding and stabilise the injury, using techniques she learned just weeks before on her course at the University of the West of Scotland.

When paramedics arrived, she helped them realign the patient’s leg, apply a pressure bandage, and safely move him on to a trolley for transport to hospital.

She has been praised for her “heroism” by the dean of the university’s School of Health and Life Sciences.

Miss Randall, who is entering her second year of the BSc adult nursing programme, said: “I did what I hope any nurse in training would do in that situation.

“I was just in the right place at the right time and I’m just glad I could help, and that the gentleman is receiving the care he needs.

“This experience has definitely reinforced my passion for nursing and my desire to make a positive impact in people’s lives.”

Andrew Girvan from the Scottish Ambulance Service, who was sent to the scene, said: “Sarah’s actions at the scene were above and beyond what is expected of a student.

“Her quick-thinking and medical knowledge undoubtedly contributed to saving this man’s life. I am deeply grateful for her assistance and confident that she will make an outstanding nurse.”

Julie Edgar, dean of the School of Health and Life Sciences, said: “Sarah acted in a highly professional manner, was calm under pressure and displayed excellent team-working skills.

“To be able to effectively apply her knowledge to practice and manage this experience whilst still a student is outstanding.

“We are immensely proud of Sarah’s heroism and dedication and want to take this opportunity to extend our deepest gratitude to her for her lifesaving efforts. We wish her success in her nursing studies and future career.”