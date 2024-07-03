Nursing student’s quick-thinking helps save man she found injured at station

A nursing student saved an elderly man’s life when she was returning from a holiday.

Sarah Randall, 22 was waiting at Ayr station, South Ayrshire, on Monday after coming back from a trip to Belfast with her boyfriend when she saw a man in pain on the middle platform and went to check on him.

She found he had fallen and suffered a severe open fracture, with two leg bones protruding through the skin, causing significant blood loss.

Miss Randall, from Barrhead in East Renfrewshire, took a dress from her bag and used it as a makeshift tourniquet and bandage to control the bleeding and stabilise the injury, using techniques she learned just weeks before on her course at the University of the West of Scotland.

When paramedics arrived, she helped them realign the patient’s leg, apply a pressure bandage, and safely move him on to a trolley for transport to hospital.

She has been praised for her “heroism” by the dean of the university’s School of Health and Life Sciences.

Miss Randall, who is entering her second year of the BSc adult nursing programme, said: “I did what I hope any nurse in training would do in that situation.

“I was just in the right place at the right time and I’m just glad I could help, and that the gentleman is receiving the care he needs.

“This experience has definitely reinforced my passion for nursing and my desire to make a positive impact in people’s lives.”

Andrew Girvan from the Scottish Ambulance Service, who was sent to the scene, said: “Sarah’s actions at the scene were above and beyond what is expected of a student.

“Her quick-thinking and medical knowledge undoubtedly contributed to saving this man’s life. I am deeply grateful for her assistance and confident that she will make an outstanding nurse.”

Julie Edgar, dean of the School of Health and Life Sciences, said: “Sarah acted in a highly professional manner, was calm under pressure and displayed excellent team-working skills.

“To be able to effectively apply her knowledge to practice and manage this experience whilst still a student is outstanding.

“We are immensely proud of Sarah’s heroism and dedication and want to take this opportunity to extend our deepest gratitude to her for her lifesaving efforts. We wish her success in her nursing studies and future career.”