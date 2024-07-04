Cannabis farm worth £670,000 found after fire

Police have launched an appeal after a cannabis cultivation worth more than £670,000 was found following a fire.

Emergency services attended a blaze in York Street, Ayr, South Ayrshire, at around 7.35am on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished.

A massive cannabis grow house was found inside the building, with an estimated street value of up to £673,000.

Pc Phoebe Pritchard, of the Ayrshire Proactive Crime Team, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured during this incident but we need more information to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“This is a significant cannabis cultivation within a busy area of Ayr and I’m appealing to the public for information.

“Do you live or work in the area and have seen activity at the premises? Do you have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area which may be of significance?

“I’d ask anyone with information to please report it to us via 101, quoting reference 0514 of July 2. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”