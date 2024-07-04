Teenager charged after 72-year-old man injured in Borders playground By Press Association July 4 2024, 9:12 pm July 4 2024, 9:12 pm Share Teenager charged after 72-year-old man injured in Borders playground Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6526817/teenager-charged-after-72-year-old-man-injured-in-borders-playground/ Copy Link A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault on a pensioner in a playground in Innerleithen in June (Andrew Milligan/PA) A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a pensioner in Innerleithen. The alleged assault happened in a playground at the end of Hall Street on Saturday June 8, at around 7pm. A 72-year-old man was treated in hospital for serious facial injuries. Police Scotland confirmed the youth will be reported to the procurator fiscal. Detective Constable Joe Carmichael of CID said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigations.”