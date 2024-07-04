Teenager charged after 72-year-old man injured in Borders playground

A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a pensioner in Innerleithen.

The alleged assault happened in a playground at the end of Hall Street on Saturday June 8, at around 7pm.

A 72-year-old man was treated in hospital for serious facial injuries.

Police Scotland confirmed the youth will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Constable Joe Carmichael of CID said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigations.”