Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with car in Oban

A biker is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash with a car.

The 63-year-old man was riding a black Kawasaki ZX1400 motorbike when it was involved in a collision with a white Toyota Hilux on the A85 in Oban.

The crash happened at Dunollie Road at around 5.35pm on Thursday.

The emergency services attended and the rider was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where Police Scotland said his condition is described as critical.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The road was closed for investigations and reopened around 11.40pm.

Police Scotland Sergeant Scott Miller said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who has any information to contact us.

“I would particularly appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to officers, or who has dashcam footage which may assist, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2562 of July 4.