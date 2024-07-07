Man dies following crash after police pursuit

A man has died after a car came off a motorway and went down an embankment following a police pursuit.

The white Vauxhall Corsa was travelling south on the M9 between junctions 8 and 9 when it crashed at around 11.50am on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

The force said the car had been involved in a police pursuit before the crash in the Stirling area.

Emergency services attended and the 27-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two male passengers in the car, aged 19 and 20, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over.

Officers said the circumstances surrounding the collision have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists with dashcam footage, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1377 of Sunday 7 July 2024.”

The road was closed while police carried out investigations into the crash.