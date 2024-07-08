A&E patient safety concerns led to inspection of entire Scottish hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

A&E patient safety concerns led to inspection of entire Scottish hospital

By Press Association
Inspectors found ‘significant patient safety concerns’ at the emergency department at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary (Jane Barlow/PA)
A healthcare watchdog warned of concerns for patient safety during an inspection of one of Scotland’s largest hospitals.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) inspected the Glasgow Royal Infirmary emergency department on April 9 and found “significant patient safety concerns”.

The concerns sparked a second unannounced inspection on June 3-5 and this covered the whole hospital.

Donna Maclean, HIS chief inspector, said: “Our inspection of the emergency department at Glasgow Royal Infirmary identified patient safety concerns, and we returned to carry out a second unannounced hospital-wide inspection from June 3-5.

“We were assured that NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had responded promptly to the patient safety concerns highlighted during the initial inspection.”

No further details were provided on the nature of the safety concerns.

Ms Maclean added: “A full report, including the findings from the initial emergency department inspection, will be published in August 2024.”

The watchdog also carried out inspections of the emergency department at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow on April 8 and a hospital-wide inspection of the Royal Alexandra Hospital (RAH) in Paisley on April 8-10.

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
Inspectors also visited Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Inspectors said in the morning of the visit to the QEUH the emergency department was “operating under significant pressure with an 11-hour wait for patients to be transferred to in-patient areas and a two-hour waiting time for first assessment by a clinician”.

No patients were being cared for in corridors – unlike in the RAH – but, in the afternoon, nine ambulances were waiting outside.

Inspectors reviewed incidents or adverse events in the three months prior to the inspection and found some relating to delays in triage and knock-on delays in patients having an initial electrocardiogram to measure heart activity.

Inspectors were told staff would be moved from other departments if triage delays increased; “see and treat” rooms were set up to cut delays in essential tests for patients in waiting rooms; and that, during the inspection, triage times were 15 minutes.

Inspectors said the QEUH emergency department was “calm and well led” adding that despite pressures “staff were focused on the provision of safe and compassionate care and patients were complimentary about their care and the staff providing it”.

Inspectors said RAH staff provided “safe and effective care in calm and well led areas”, with patients also “complimentary” about their care.

For those patients being cared for in the corridors, the hospital inspectors said they “appeared comfortable and had not been in the department for an extended period of time”.

Inspectors were told those waiting for a prolonged period would be transferred to a hospital bed for comfort but they did not see that happening during the inspection as the longest wait in the department then was seven hours.

Areas identified for improvement by HIS at both the RAH and QUEH included hand hygiene and safe storage of cleaning products.

An NHSGGC spokesperson said: “Following patient safety concerns being raised by HIS at the time of the emergency department inspection in April, a number of actions and improvements immediately took place assuring safe, quality care is in place and this remains our priority.

“A second visit was undertaken by HIS in early June and we look forward to receiving that report.”