Retailers faced ‘miserable’ sales performance in June, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Retailers faced ‘miserable’ sales performance in June, figures show

By Press Association
The Scottish Retail Consortium said sales across Scotland last month were down by 3.4% compared with June 2023 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Scottish Retail Consortium said sales across Scotland last month were down by 3.4% compared with June 2023 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The retail sector suffered a “miserable trading performance” during June, according to an association for retailers in Scotland.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said sales across Scotland last month were down by 3.4% compared with June 2023, when they had grown by 11.3%.

The SRC said the drop is below the average decrease of 2.5% and below the 12-month average growth of 1.9%.

Crowds of shoppers walking past shops in the street
There was a decline in sales on high streets and online in Scotland last month, according to SRC data (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

When adjusted for inflation, the year-on-year decline was 3.6%.

Scottish sales decreased by 2.9% on a like-for-like basis compared with June 2023, when they had increased by 8.5%.

This is below the three-month average decrease of 2.1% and below the 12-month average growth of 1.6%.

Food sales decreased by 1.1% versus June 2023, when they had increased by 15.8%.

June was below the three-month average decrease of 1.2% and the 12-month average growth of 4.6%.

The three-month average was below the UK level of 1.1%.

Non-food sales decreased by 4.8% in June compared with June 2023, when they had increased by 7.5%.

This was below the three-month average decrease of 3.6% and below the 12-month decrease of 0.3%.

Adjusted for the estimated effect of online sales, total non-food sales decreased by 0.5% in June versus June 2023, when they had increased by 6.9%.

This was below the three-month average decline of 4.2% and the 12-month average decline of 1.5%.

Ewan MacDonald Russell, deputy head of the SRC, said: “Scottish retailers will be glad to see the back of June after a miserable trading performance.

“Retail sales fell by 3.6% in real terms as Scots appeared to focus on experiences ahead of shopping.

“Food sales fell back across the month, possibly a sign consumers have a little more financial headroom after a year of responding to food price inflation.

“However, there was little evidence of a switch to high street spending, with summer clothing and footwear ranges particularly struggling.

“There was a small uplift in technology sales, a combination of sports fans acquiring new televisions for the Euros and consumers replacing pandemic purchases.”

He said retailers will be hopeful the decline will be a “blip”, with cold weather as well as the Euros potentially affecting sales.

He added: “However, after a tepid second quarter of trading, shop owners will hope for brighter days ahead.

“With the General Election now behind us it is essential politicians start to take action to boost economic growth to help consumers whilst keeping the cost of business down for hard-pressed retailers,”

Linda Ellet, the UK head of professional services network KPMG, said: “Retailers, who are running to stand still at the moment, having exhausted all of the levers they have at their disposal to cut costs and drive sales via promotions, will be looking to the new Government to boost the economy and confidence.

“The overall economic conditions may slowly be improving, but the health of the sector remains fragile, and action is needed now to help support this vital economic contributor – particularly around neglected areas such as business rate reform.”