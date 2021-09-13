Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Transport

Image released after sexual assault at Glasgow subway station

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 4:19 pm
Officers believe the man may have information that can assist them (British Transport Police/PA)
Police have a released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a sexual assault on Glasgow’s subway after a Rangers FC match.

British Transport Police is investigating the attack which took place on Tuesday August 10 between 10:40pm and 10:45pm in Buchanan Street subway station.

The incident followed Rangers’ match with Malmo at Ibrox Stadium.

Officers believe the man shown in the CCTV image may have information that can assist them with their investigation.

Glasgow subway
The incident happened on Glasgow’s subway (Danny Lawson/PA)

The man is described as a white, of stocky build, around 5ft 9in and 35-45 years old.

He has a Scottish accent, possibly Glaswegian, and has dark receding hair that is balding at the top.

He was wearing a white T-shirt with an orange jumper wrapped around his waist, dark navy jeans, white trainers and had a tattoo on his right elbow area.

British Transport Police can be contacted on 0800 40 50 40 and information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

