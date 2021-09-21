Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Railway reprimanded for cancelling competition over ‘poor quality of entries’

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 12:26 am
East Midlands Railway described the level of entries as ‘poor quality’ (Martin Keene/PA)
East Midlands Railway described the level of entries as 'poor quality' (Martin Keene/PA)

East Midlands Railway has been reprimanded by the advertising watchdog after it failed to award a promised £5,000 prize in a competition due to the “poor quality of entries”.

The Build Back Better competition featured on the East Midlands Railway website in February and invited members of the public to submit ideas to help them “build back better”, with the winning entry receiving a prize of £5,000.

One reader complained that to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that the competition was later cancelled and therefore breached advertising rules.

The ad for the competition (ASA/PA)

The East Midland Railway franchise is operated by Dutch firm Abellio, who told the ASA they launched the competition under their franchise agreement in the hope that it would generate innovative ideas.

Instead, Abellio said they received a high volume of what they felt to be poor quality entries and were not satisfied that any of the responses would be suitable to be implemented.

They said they were also starting to see the financial impact of the pandemic on UK rail services at that point.

The combination of the two factors led to their decision to withdraw the competition, rejecting all the submitted ideas.

They acknowledged that doing so would be likely to cause disappointment to entrants, but felt they had acted within the terms of the competition, which stated they had the right to cancel it at any point.

They had decided to cancel any future Build Back Better competitions.

Advertising rules state that competition promoters must avoid causing unnecessary disappointment and award prizes as described, or reasonable equivalents.

The ASA said the advertising code required a competent, independent judge, or a panel that included one independent member, to be appointed if the selection of a winning entry of a competition was open to subjective interpretation.

“We had not seen anything to indicate that any such independent judge or panel had been involved in the decision to award the prize.

“We considered that by cancelling the competition for the reasons given and not awarding the prize, Abellio had not dealt fairly with participants and had caused unnecessary disappointment. We therefore concluded that the competition had breached the code,” the ASA said.

The watchdog added: “We told Abellio East Midlands to ensure that they awarded prizes in future competitions as described in their marketing communications, to make sure that promotions were conducted under proper supervision, and to avoid causing unnecessary disappointment.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

