Grenfell Tower survivors enjoy Christmas dinner at community centre

Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire joined members of the local community for a Christmas dinner.

More than 250 people from North Kensington, including survivors and neighbours, enjoyed Christmas lunch at the Curve community centre, close to the tower.

Everyone at the Curve Community Centre would like to wish you seasonal greetings and we look forward to seeing you over the festive period. NHS Grenfell is here for you 24/7 if you need support today and throughout the holidays: https://t.co/bjPro1Og0M pic.twitter.com/40yIEUEzwR — Grenfell Support (@GrenfellSupport) December 25, 2017

Volunteers and staff from Kensington and Chelsea Council (RBKC) served up a roast dinner while around a hundred children met Santa, the local authority said.

RBKC leader Elizabeth Campbell attended from 11.30am to spend time with the guests.

Leader of Kensington & Chelsea Council Elizabeth Campbell (John Stillwell/PA)

She said: “The sense of community was inspiring. It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces.

“The Curve has proved to be an important place of sanctuary and normality for people, with many residents still suffering from the events of six months ago.

“I hope it can continue to be a place of calm and community in the months to come.”