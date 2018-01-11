Is Govey challenging Bojo in the nicknames stakes?

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Environment Secretary Michael Gove raised eyebrows when he referred to himself as “Govey” during a radio interview.

The Cabinet minister used the nickname, which often features in BBC comedy programme Dead Ringers, when discussing the Government’s new environmental plan.

Mr Gove told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme presenter Nick Robinson: “Your challenge and your premise is ‘Ay Govey, you haven’t done enough’.”

Mr Robinson responded by saying: “I would never dream of calling you ‘Govey’.”

The incident became a talking point on Twitter, with some users speculating that the Environment Secretary wanted a nickname to rival Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s “Bojo”.