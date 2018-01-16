Man held after hospital stabbing

A man has been arrested after another man was stabbed and staff were threatened at a hospital.

The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after the incident at the A&E department of Leicester Royal Infirmary on Tuesday.

Leicestershire Police said they had received reports that a man had threatened staff and members of the public and extensively damaged hospital equipment.

Man arrested at Leicester hospital. Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted at a Leicester hospital. If you have any info about the incident and have not already been spoken to by officers we would urge you to get in touch.

A 24-year-old man is in a stable condition and is being treated for stab wounds after officers were called to the hospital at 2.20am.

The force said a member of the public also suffered a superficial injury during the incident.

A spokeswoman for the University Hospitals of Leicester Trust said on Tuesday: “We can confirm that an incident took place in our Emergency Department in the early hours of this morning. Some damage was caused to equipment.

“No staff were harmed.

“One patient has been treated for stab wounds and another for superficial injuries.

“We are working closely with the police who are investigating this.”