Politicians congratulate New Zealand PM on pregnancy

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she is pregnant with her first child, prompting congratulations from political leaders.

Ardern, who was sworn in to office in October, said she and partner Clarke Gayford are expecting a baby in June.

We thought 2017 was a big year! This year we’ll join the many parents who wear two hats. I’ll be PM & a mum while Clarke will be “first man of fishing” & stay at home dad. There will be lots of questions (I can assure you we have a plan all ready to go!) but for now bring on 2018 pic.twitter.com/nowAYOhAbF — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 18, 2018

The news of her pregnancy was welcomed by Bob Malcolm, prime minister of neighbouring Australia.

He said: “Congratulations @jacindaardern on your wonderful news today.

“When we spoke this morning you sounded more excited than you did when you won the election! Lots of love and best wishes from me and Lucy and all of us across the ditch.”

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted the New Zealand PM (John Linton/PA)

Scotland’s First Minister said in another tweet it showed young women having children “should not be a barrier” to holding positions of leadership.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “Congrats to New Zealand’s PM @jacindaardern.

“This is first and foremost a personal moment for her – but it also helps demonstrate to young women that holding leadership positions needn’t be a barrier to having children (if you want to).

“An important first (as far as I know).”