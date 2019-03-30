After no-confidence vote on Grieve, which other MPs are under pressure?

Local Tories in Beaconsfield have passed a vote of no confidence in the prominent pro-Remain MP Dominic Grieve because of his stance on Brexit.

The former attorney general is among a number of pro-EU Conservatives to come under pressure in their constituencies. Others include:

– Nick Boles (Grantham and Stamford)

Nick Boles (PA)

The former minister last month quit his local constituency association after it unanimously voted to select another candidate to fight the next general election.

Mr Boles was accused by members of “betrayal” after being in the forefront of cross-party efforts in Parliament to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

He continues to sit in the Commons as a Conservative MP and retains the party whip.

– Damian Collins (Folkestone and Hyde)

Damian Collins (PA)

The chairman of the Commons Culture Committee successfully fought off an attempt to oust him after clashing with millionaire Brexit backer Arron Banks.

Mr Banks funded a series of attack adverts in the constituency after appearing before the committee’s inquiry into “fake news”.

However Mr Collins was last month unanimously readopted by the local constituency association as their candidate for the next general election.

– Amber Rudd (Hastings and Rye)

Amber Rudd (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Work and Pensions Secretary is another pro-EU MP targeted by Mr Banks in her constituency.

A prominent campaigner for Remain in the 2106 referendum, she infuriated Brexiteer Tories when she and two other Cabinet ministers publicly made clear they would oppose a no-deal Brexit, in breach of Government policy.

With a wafer-thin majority of just 346 at the last general election, her position could be vulnerable.

– Sir Alan Duncan (Rutland and Melton)

Sir Alan Duncan (Leon Neal/PA)

The Foreign Office minister and his local constituency officers were last month forced to deny reports that he was facing a vote of no confidence.

Sir Alan, after campaigning on the Remain side for the referendum, has consistently supported the Government position on Brexit.

He has already been readopted as the constituency association candidate for the next general election, and local officials suggested the reports were down to mischief making.

– Sarah Wollaston (Totnes)

Sarah Wollaston (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

An outspoken supporter of a second referendum, Dr Wollaston was facing the threat of a vote of no confidence when she dramatically quit the Tories in February to join the breakaway Independent Group.

She was one of a number of pro-EU MPs to warn that former Ukip members – dubbed “Purple Momentum” – were signing up to join Conservative constituency associations in order to oust them.