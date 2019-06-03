What the papers say – June 3

Political turbulence as Donald Trump flies in for his state visit leads many of Monday’s papers.

Several also feature images of Liverpool’s victorious footballers as they returned home with the Champions League trophy.

Theresa May is braced for a clash with the president over the role of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei in Britain’s 5G infrastructure, The Sun reports.

PM is braced for a clash with Donald Trump over Huawei deal https://t.co/VRqrSvtdjp — The Sun (@TheSun) June 2, 2019

Tory leadership hopefuls Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt have signalled potential U-turn’s on the Government’s position, according to the Daily Mail.

Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt has insisted Britain would “never” harm the US-UK intelligence-sharing relationship, the Daily Telegraph says.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tories bow on Huawei as Trump lands in UK' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/QatIdB2Ddy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 2, 2019

China has accused the US of using “intimidation and coercion” in the row over Huawei and trade, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday June 3 https://t.co/rqXIYS0Ad7 pic.twitter.com/N0j7H9SRkO — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 2, 2019

The Guardian says Mr Trump will land in Britain amid anger over comments made by ambassador Woody Johnson that the NHS should be “on the table” for future trade talks.

Guardian front page, Monday 3 June 2019: Trump arrives amid rising anger at US trade demands pic.twitter.com/MfuFZ8179Y — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 2, 2019

Meanwhile, the president has denied he called the Duchess of Sussex “nasty”, the Metro reports.

In other news The Times leads with reaction to a suggestion by Tory leadership candidate Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary, that Brexit could be delayed beyond October 31.

The Daily Mirror reports on controversial comments made by Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe.

And the Daily Express leads with calls by the NHS for people to make eight lifestyle changes in order to cut their risk of developing dementia.