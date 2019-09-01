Damaged estate car sought after man killed in hit-and-run

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Birmingham have named the victim and appealed for public help to trace an Audi estate car.

Rajesh Chand, 29, was crossing Soho Road in Handsworth in the early hours of Saturday when he was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop.

Mr Chand, who was from Handsworth, suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the incident at about 4am.

Rajesh Chand (West Midlands Police/PA)

West Midlands Police said a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident. He remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I am now in a position to release the details of a specific car we are looking for.

“I would ask that anyone that has knowledge of a Black Audi A4 S Line estate car, with the number plate NJ60 UOX, to come forward.

“This car is likely to have significant damage to the front nearside headlight and I would urge anyone who knows where it is currently located to contact us immediately.”

He added: “I would also like to appeal directly to the driver of this Audi to do the right thing and contact police.

“It is important that I also remind the public not to speculate on the cause of the collision.

“This is a fast-paced and complex investigation that we are working very hard to solve.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the Audi are urged to email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mr Chand’s family have released a picture of him through West Midlands Police and have asked that their privacy is respected.