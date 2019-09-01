Man dies in suspected double stabbing

A man has died after a suspected double stabbing in Basingstoke.

Hampshire Constabulary said that the two male victims were found injured near to each other shortly before 11pm on Saturday.

Four people have been arrested over the attacks, which the police are treating as potentially linked.

The first victim found by officers in Shooters Way died in hospital, while a second victim found in Normanton Road remains in a serious but stable condition, according to the force.

Three people from Basingstoke, two men aged 29 and a 36-year-old woman, have been arrested over the killing, along with a 16-year-old boy from Croydon.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Storey said: “We would like to reassure the public that we are treating these incidents as potentially linked and targeted events.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the stabbings, or anyone who might have dashcam footage from near the crime scene, is asked to contact police on 101.