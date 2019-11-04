Plaid Cymru leader says pro-Remain alliance discussions are going positively

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has said the party is having “positive discussions” about taking part in alliances with the pro-Remain parties and hope to make an announcement soon.

At the party’s election launch in Menai Bridge, Anglesey, on Monday, Mr Price said there had been discussions with the Liberal Democrats and the Greens about reaching agreements to boost the number of anti-Brexit MPs elected in the December 12 poll.

(PA Graphics)

He said: “We’ve had extensive discussions, very positive discussions, over many, many weeks and months.

“We hope to be able to reach an agreement but obviously we are still consulting with our local parties etc and we hope to make an announcement, if we’re able to do so, very soon.

“In principle, we’re very much supportive of the idea of trying to maximise the number of MPs from pro-Remain parties that are elected from Wales and indeed, of course, there are similar discussions between the Greens and the Liberal Democrats in England.”

Ni yw Cymru. Lansiad ymgyrch yn fyw am 11. Wales, it's us. Campaign launch live at 11 Posted by Plaid Cymru on Monday, November 4, 2019

The pact would see two of the three parties stand aside in certain seats to favour the one with the best chance of victory, replicating the success seen in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.

Mr Price added: “Obviously we have got to respect our members’ feelings and party democracy so that’s part of the reason why we continue to have those discussions but I think, in principle, putting the public interest, the national interest, before our narrow party interest really is the right thing to do.”

Speaking on Sky’s Ridge On Sunday, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson did not rule out a report that the pact could see an alliance across up to 60 seats and said “specifics of announcements” would be made in due course.

Mr Price was joined by Westminster party leader Liz Saville Roberts and Ynys Mon candidate Aled ap Dafydd to speak to a packed room of supporters for the launch at the Victoria Hotel.

Liz Saville Roberts also spoke at the party’s campaign launch (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “I think for all the noise and the clamour of the next few weeks, this is the election in which Wales will begin to find its voice as a nation.”

Ms Saville Roberts said: “Plaid Cymru is able to offer grown up politics. The politics of cause before party.”