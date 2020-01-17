Family heartbroken after fatal stabbing of 17-year-old boy

The family of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in the street say they have been left heartbroken by his death.

Nasir Patrice, who was from Birmingham, died at the scene in Tachbrook Road in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, at about 11am on Wednesday.

In a statement released through Warwickshire Police, his family said: “We are all deeply saddened, heartbroken and will miss Nasir.

“Our lives will never be the same without him.”

The stabbing happened in Tachbrook Road in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, on Wednesday (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy from Coventry remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old male from Birmingham, who was also injured during the stabbing, remains in police custody in hospital after being arrested in connection with the incident.

A 33-year-old man from Leamington, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail.

Police have also arrested an 18-year-old man from Birmingham on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in police custody.

Detectives are still looking for another suspect described as a young black male who was last seen on Emscote Road in nearby Warwick at about 11.30am, half an hour after the attack unfolded.

He is believed to have suffered an injury to his leg.

Chief Superintendent Ben Smith, from Warwickshire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with all those who knew Nasir and are coming to terms with their loss.

“Investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing and we have dedicated an enormous amount of resources into this complex investigation to ensure those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

“We will not tolerate violent crime in our communities and will do everything we can to keep Warwickshire safe.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses and would urge anyone who thinks they may have information that could help with our investigation to please get in touch.”

Asked on Wednesday if there was any indication the stabbings may be linked to so-called county lines drug dealing, Mr Smith said: “Clearly we are aware of that, in terms of (whether) it might be linked to that.

“It’s not something at the minute we can confirm or deny, it’s still early stages, but clearly that is a line of inquiry to see if that may be the case or not.”