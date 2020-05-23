Detectives given more time to question suspect in student murder probe

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a law student have been given extra time to question a remaining suspect after five people appeared in court charged with her murder.

Four men and a woman appeared in court on Saturday morning charged with the murder of Aya Hachem, 19, who was gunned down as she walked to a supermarket near her home in Blackburn last Sunday, and the attempted murder of Pashar Khan, who police believe was their intended target.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said on Saturday afternoon officers were granted a Warrant of Further Detention, giving them an extra 36 hours to question a 34-year-old Blackburn man who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Thursday.

Police officers at the scene on King Street, Blackburn, following the shooting of law student Aya Hachem (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 39-year-old man from Blackburn, arrested on the same charges, was released under investigation, the force said.

Officers appealed for anyone with dashcam footage from the area on the afternoon Ms Hachem was killed to get in touch.

Blackburn residents Feroz Suleman, 39, of Shear Brow, Kashif Manzoor, 24, of Shakeshaft Street, Uthman Satia, 28, and Abubakir Satia, 31, both of Oxford Close, and Judy Chapman, 26, of St Hubert’s Road in Great Harwood, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Sessions House Crown Court, in separate hearings on Saturday.

The five were remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday.

All of the defendants wore grey tracksuits, apart from Suleman, who wore a Gucci jumper and jeans.

The court was told that the allegations were so serious they could only be heard at the crown court and no applications for bail could be made.

A closure order was issued for Suleman’s business, RI Tyres, for up to three months, following an application by Lancashire Police.

🚨 The latest update in the murder of Aya Hachem and a fresh appeal for dash cam footage from anyone travelling on the A666 between Blackburn and Bolton on Sunday 17th May, between 2-4PM. For full information go to: https://t.co/8aoFWb08cs pic.twitter.com/NAEvr9jbvv — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) May 23, 2020

Police appealed for dash cam footage from anyone who was travelling on the A666, between Blackburn and Bolton, between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cribbin, said: “As part of our investigation we are looking at what happened before and after Aya was shot.

“To understand this fully, we need anyone who was driving along the A666, particularly between Ewood in Blackburn and Bolton and vice versa around those times mentioned, to send us any dash cam footage they may have.

“I appreciate this is quite a long period of time, but knowing who was moving along that road at those times is key to us.”

Ms Hachem, a second-year student at the University of Salford, died in hospital from a single gunshot wound a short time after emergency services were called to the scene in King Street at about 3pm.

The first of two shots fired from a passing vehicle hit a building but the second hit the teenager, an innocent passer-by, in the chest.

Her distraught parents said she was the “most loyal, devoted daughter” who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Dashcam footage can be sent to police via the Major Incident Public Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020120E05-PO1.

Anybody with any other information can call 101, quoting log number 0412 of May 18, or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.