Girl, 14, charged with murder after man stabbed in Crawley

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Crawley.

The victim has been named by police as 24-year-old Nimroy Hendricks.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is expected to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Mr Hendricks was found with stab wounds to the chest in Russell Way in the West Sussex town on Tuesday.

Nimroy Hendricks died after being found with stab wounds in Crawley (Family handout/PA)

Despite being treated by paramedics and an air ambulance doctor, he died at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “The circumstances of this case are particularly challenging for everyone involved and will continue to be difficult as people come to terms with significant loss and grief.

“It is imperative that the criminal justice system is allowed to operate effectively in order to support all involved in this case and therefore, I would make a personal plea to people to not speculate on social media on the circumstances of the case or the identity or motivation of the defendant, whose name may not legally be published.”