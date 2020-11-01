Nominations process begins for William’s Earthshot Prize

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The global search has begun for nominations for the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize.

William launched the ambitious project a few weeks ago with his Royal Foundation and it aims to recognise solutions, ideas and technologies that “repair the planet”.

From November 1, more than 100 nominating partners spanning seven continents will begin the search for the first winners of what the duke hopes will become the Nobel prize of the environmental world.

Our Earthshots are goals for 2030 that are rooted in science and will generate new ways of thinking, as well as new technologies, systems and policies. 08.10.2020 #EarthshotPrize pic.twitter.com/nPTslRgBPl — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) October 5, 2020

Jason Knauf, chief executive of the Royal Foundation, said: “The search is on for the visionaries who will show us how to repair our planet.

“The Earthshot Prize nominators are an unprecedented coalition of NGOs, academics and leaders who will be looking for inspiring innovators at all levels of society – from local communities through to the biggest players in the global economy.”

Among the organisations looking for inspiring ideas to put forward are the University of Puerto Rico, the Zoological Society of London, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the University of Hong Kong.

The Earthshot Prize takes its inspiration from the Apollo moon landings, nicknamed Moonshot, which helped advance mankind’s technological achievements, and features five categories, or Earthshots, which organisers say if achieved by 2030, would improve life for all.

Sir David Attenborough is one of the famous faces on William’s Earthshot Council (Kensington Palace/The Earthshot Prize)

Every year from 2021 until the end of the decade, winners of the five Earthshots will each receive £1 million after being picked by a judging panel of William and leading figures.

Sir David Attenborough, who has supported the project from its beginnings, is a member of the Earthshot Prize Council, which will choose the winners, and fellow judges include actress Cate Blanchett, singer Shakira and Queen Rania of Jordan.

Nominations will be screened from February, as part of an independent assessment process, ahead of shortlisted solutions receiving a final evaluation in early summer.

A panel of experts will support the judging process, making recommendations to the Earthshot Prize Council, with the first awards ceremony staged in London next year.