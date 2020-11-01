What the papers say – November 1

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Sunday papers are dominated by England’s imminent lockdown and tributes to the late Sir Sean Connery.

The Sunday Times and the Sunday Express say it was fear of a “medical disaster” that prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce the new nationwide measure.

In The Sunday Times tomorrow: Fears of 'medical disaster' force PM into new lockdown. And a terminally ill British woman reveals she has brought forward her plans to visit the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland to avoid Covid restrictions #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/PF1cpoSwN6 — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) October 31, 2020 Sunday Express: Lockdown 2 to avoid disaster #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mZmlteMRSH — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 31, 2020

The Sunday Telegraph says the lockdown will “save” the NHS, while reporting millions of Britons face a return to furlough.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Four-week lockdown to save NHS as millions face return to furlough'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LO3WQRMApL — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 31, 2020

The Sunday Mirror, however, calls the move “Shockdown”, adding the Government’s delay in implementing it will cost lives, and cites Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer as saying the public will pay the price of the PM’s “failures”.

The Independent plots a grim timeline of the lead-up to lockdown, asking: “What has taken Boris Johnson so long?”

The Independent: What has taken Boris Johnson so long? #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/WAykz5OzXu — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 31, 2020

And The Mail on Sunday says dissent within the Government over the lockdown has sparked a “Tory civil war”, with MPs set to rebel against the move in the Commons.

The Mail on Sunday: Lockdown sparks Tory civil war #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/XRgYsv4LI8 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 31, 2020

England is facing a “month of hell” according to the Sunday People, which heralds the news with a simple headline of “Lockdown nightmare”, and which features a Sir Sean tribute typical of most of the papers.

The Observer reports on the PM’s “U-turn” on the lockdown, while also reporting the US election is heading for a “frenzied finish”.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on Sir Sean – the “greatest James Bond of all time”.