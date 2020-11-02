Covid-19 case rates: how the regions of England compare

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Here is an overview of the latest rates of new Covid-19 cases in each region of England, including the areas with the highest and lowest numbers.

In all instances, the figures are for the week ending October 28 and have been calculated by PA using data published by Public Health England.

– North-west England

The highest rates of new cases of Covid-19 continue to be in north-west England.

Blackburn with Darwen is top of the list, with 740.2 cases per 100,000 people, almost unchanged on the previous week’s figure of 738.2.

Oldham is second (695.5 cases per 100,000) and Wigan is third (665.1).

The lowest rate in the region is for Allerdale, which is currently on 109.5, up from 86.9.

Rates are now falling in all of the six local authorities that make up the Liverpool City Region: Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, St Helens, Sefton and Wirral.

The picture is more mixed in Greater Manchester, however. Most areas are seeing case rates rising, though they are currently down in Manchester, Rochdale and Trafford.

(PA Graphic)

– Yorkshire & the Humber

This region has the highest rates in England outside the north-west.

Doncaster is top on 546.7, up from 484.1.

Ryedale has the lowest: 97.5, up from 84.9.

Rates are currently up in all areas apart from Barnsley, Calderdale, Selby, Sheffield and York.

– North-east England

Of the 12 local authority areas in the north-east, two-thirds are currently recording a drop in case rates.

Stockton-on-Tees has the highest rate, but here the level has fallen from 455.0 to 379.5.

Darlington, Durham, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Redcar & Cleveland and South Tyneside are also showing a fall.

Northumberland has the lowest rate in the region: 190.1, up from 167.8.

– East Midlands

For much of the summer Leicester was the area with the highest rate in the East Midlands.

Then it was Nottingham, when students returned for the start of the university term.

Now it is Charnwood, where the rate is currently 461.7 cases per 100,000 people, up from 368.0 in the previous week.

Three in four areas across the region are seeing their rates rise at present.

Rutland has the lowest rate: 77.6, down from 112.7.

(PA graphic)

– West Midlands

Every area in the West Midlands is currently recording a rise in rates, with the exception of Coventry, Herefordshire and Solihull.

South Staffordshire has the highest rate: 426.9, up from 272.2.

Herefordshire has the lowest: 83.0, down slightly from 85.1.

– South-west England

Case rates are rising in every area of south-west England apart from Exeter, where they have fallen back since a spike at the end of September coinciding with the start of the university term.

Bristol is currently recording the highest rate in the region: 407.4 cases per 100,000 people, up from 293.5 in the previous week.

Torridge has the lowest: 48.3, up from 26.4.

The rate in Exeter is currently 136.2, down from 160.6.

– South-east England

Five out of six areas in the south-east are seeing their case rates rise – though only one area, Portsmouth, is currently above 200.

Its latest weekly rate is 205.7 cases per 100,000 people, up from 174.5.

The Isle of Wight has the lowest rate: 42.3, up from 28.2.

– London

Rates remain lower in London than many other regions of England.

Hammersmith & Fulham currently has the highest rate: 219.8 cases per 100,000 people, up from 200.4.

Lewisham has the lowest: 105.9, up from 90.2.

Rates are ticking upwards in most local authority areas, though nine areas recorded a week-on-week fall in the latest figures.

– Eastern England

The lowest rate in England can be found in this region: North Norfolk, currently on 24.8 cases per 100,000 people, down from 36.2.

Rates are creeping up in most areas, however – albeit from a very low base.

Brentwood has the highest rate in the region: 203.8, up from 142.8.