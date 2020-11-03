What the papers say – November 3

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The papers are led with the news some half a million people are to be offered regular coronavirus testing in a pilot programme offering hope across the UK.

The Daily Telegraph says a mass testing plan will offer a way out of lockdown, while the i and The Guardian report the rapid trial of the scheme in Liverpool starts this week.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Mass testing plan to offer way out of lockdown'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dq9PQYpiBu — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 2, 2020 Covid hope: rapid test trial starts this week#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CqYoJXjeau — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 2, 2020 Guardian front page, Tuesday 3 November 2020: Hard-hit Liverpool to embark on first attempt at mass Covid testing pic.twitter.com/4xrSO926eq — The Guardian (@guardian) November 2, 2020

The “under-fire” Prime Minister insists on the front of the Financial Times that the winter lockdown is “time limited”, with the Daily Express citing Boris Johnson as saying Britain will defeat Covid-19 by spring.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday November 3 https://t.co/UA1LklZqTc pic.twitter.com/TLwEMYu1WL — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 2, 2020 Tomorrow's front page: 'Virus battle will be won by Spring' #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/m1erLLclF4 pic.twitter.com/72z1egDIbG — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 2, 2020

An investigation by The Independent using leaked NHS data has found hospital coronavirus cases have risen by more than 60% in just 10 days.

Metro says the PM has defended Baroness Dido Harding and Kate Bingham – both of whom are married to Conservative MPs – over their roles in Britain’s pandemic response.

“Fed-up Brits” are attempting to escape the pending lockdown by flying overseas in what the Daily Star calls “The Great Escape”.

The Daily Mail quotes Earl Spencer accusing the BBC of a “whitewash” over faked bank statements allegedly used to help secure its Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, The Times cites Donald Trump as saying any delay in declaring the result of the US presidential election would “put our country in danger”.

The Times 3/11/20 Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio, on the eve of the US election. The state, won by President Trump in 2016, has said that it will declare its result within hours of polls closing. Photo : Andrew Harnik/AP#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/ctP5WaiyTZ — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 2, 2020

And the Daily Mirror reports notable names including Gareth Southgate and Ben Stokes have backed the paper’s campaign for a nationwide two-minute doorstep silence on Remembrance Sunday.