Police urge suspect to hand himself in following alleged rape of teenage girl

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have urged a suspect to hand himself in after a girl was allegedly abducted and raped in south-west London.

The Metropolitan Police released an image of a man named Kadian Nelson, 26, who they are hunting in connection with the incident in the North Place area of Mitcham, near Colliers Wood.

He is believed to live in the Mitcham area and has been urged by officers to hand himself in “for his safety, as well as members of the public”.

After angry groups gathered at addresses in the area, police urged local residents not to take the law into their own hands.

Kadian Nelson, who is being sought by police (Met Police/PA)

Police were called shortly after 7am on Tuesday and a crime scene remains in place in Mitcham.

No arrests have been made and a teenage girl is being supported by specialist officers.

Mitcham and Morden MP Siobhain McDonagh tweeted a statement about the incident in which she referred to a video circulating online of a woman following and confronting a hooded man walking away with a girl.

The woman can be heard asking the man whether he knows the girl before he walks away, and the girl is heard crying “thank you, thank you”.

Ms McDonagh said in the statement: “My heart goes out to the young girl who was abducted in Mitcham on her way to school this morning.

“The extraordinary bravery of a lady who followed and filmed them has almost certainly saved the victim from even further distress and has provided the police extremely important evidence for what I sincerely hope will be the swift apprehension and the early arrest of the attacker.”

My heart goes out to the young girl abducted in #Mitcham on her way to school this morning. My thanks for the extraordinary bravery of a lady who followed and filmed them. If you have information that could assist the police, please call 101 & quote crime reference CAD V184/20 pic.twitter.com/0S7tywBsUv — Siobhain McDonagh MP (@Siobhain_Mc) November 3, 2020

Detective Superintendent Owain Richards said: “I am appealing directly to Kadian to attend his nearest police station immediately, or to call police and inform us as to his whereabouts.

“This is for his safety, as well as members of the public.

“I recognise that this is a shocking and distressing incident and emotions locally are running very high.

“We are of course aware of videos and images circulating on social media, and of groups of people attending various addresses.

“I urge those people to go home.

“Do not try to take the law into your own hands or you may end up doing something you regret and potentially face police action yourself.

“You must allow us to do our jobs. It is imperative that we follow the right processes as we investigate this incident as any interference could potentially affect proceedings further down the line.”

He said a stop and search order has been authorised for the Merton and Wandsworth boroughs.

He added: “A police is investigation is under way and people are asked to please be mindful of sharing information via social media that could identify the alleged victim, or affect any potential future proceedings.”

Any witnesses or those who have information that could assist police are asked to call 101 ref CAD 1063/ 3 Nov.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.