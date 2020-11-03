Rashford answers children’s questions as part of Burberry youth work partnership

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Marcus Rashford told children about his time spent in youth centres after Burberry partnered with the footballer to support youth work.

The fashion company is making a number of donations to youth charities and youth clubs, including London Youth and Norbrook Youth Club in Manchester.

As part of the partnership, Rashford sat down to chat with children from Norbrook, a youth club he attended as a child.

‘Did you ever get in trouble and did you have a girlfriend?’@norbrookyc asks some important questions to @marcusrashford pic.twitter.com/riU2CpoRrl — Burberry (@Burberry) November 3, 2020

Questions ranged from “What do you miss about being a kid?” to “Did you ever get in trouble or did you have a girlfriend?” while one child exclaimed: “I’m star-struck. I’m absolutely star-struck.”

Of his time at Norbrook, the Manchester United forward said: “It was fun times, fun days. It was just a fun place where we were safe, and we weren’t out on the streets.

“Plus there was loads of fun stuff here to do, so it was something that me and my friends loved doing when we were younger.”

Rashford has become a household name in the UK due to his battle to secure free school meals for children in the holidays, and one Norbrook member simply wanted to commend the striker.

Thanks to @LondonYouth @norbrookyc @WPLifestyleCent #WideRainbow and @IYFsnaps for your work supporting young people by providing safe and inspiring spaces and encouraging creativity – we are proud to donate to your incredible efforts @marcusrashford #BurberryVoices pic.twitter.com/FHP3Z1OZun — Burberry (@Burberry) November 2, 2020

“I think it’s really inspiring that you wrote to the Government about the vouchers thing,” they said.

“Thank you very much,” Rashford replied.