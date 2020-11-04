Dogs accompany Americans to vote during presidential election

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As Americans flocked to the polls to cast their votes in Tuesday’s Presidential election, some were accompanied by their pets.

Incumbent Republican senator Martha McSally was joined by her dog Boomer when she attended the Mesa Convention Centre polling place on November 3.

U.S. Senator Martha McSally walks her dog Boomer to greet voters at a polling station in Arizona (AP Photo/Matt York)

Steve Stacionis put her dog, Napoleon, in the bottom of her child’s stroller as she went to cast her ballot at the Almanac Beer Company polling station.

A voter in California tucked her dog into her stroller as she went to vote (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Sofia Santos spotted Lucky, owned by Thomas Frieburger, at the polling place in Union Station.

At one Los Angeles polling station, a four-year-old girl tried to get the attention of another voter’s dog while her mother cast her vote (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

One Missouri voter, Aaryn Dupske, was accompanied by her service dog as she waited in line to vote in St. Charles.