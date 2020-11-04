Couple tie the knot to make White-Christmas a reality

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A young couple have officially become Mr and Mrs White-Christmas after tying the knot in a pre-lockdown wedding.

Tilly Christmas and Keiran White, from Bridport, Dorset, married at the Roman Baths in Bath on Tuesday.

The coronavirus-secure ceremony, performed in line with the latest Government advice, was attended by a small number of close family members and friends.

The service was performed beside the Great Bath, with a reception for 15 guests including the couple on the picturesque Roman Baths’ Terrace.

Business student Mrs White-Christmas, 20, said: “We were due to get married in July at another venue, but because of Covid had to put the wedding back.

“To cheer ourselves up, we decided to look for another place with a real wow factor for the rescheduled ceremony and fell in love with the Roman Baths as a venue.”

Mr White-Christmas, also 20, works as a supermarket assistant for Waitrose.

Tilly Christmas and Keiran White were married at the Roman Baths in Bath (Memories Made Photography/Bath and North East Somerset Council/PA)

The couple met when they were just 12 at school and were determined to get married despite the setbacks due to Covid-19.

Mrs White-Christmas, who will celebrate her 21st birthday on Thursday, said: “He really did fall head-over-heels for me. He actually fell over and head-butted my feet. After that, we became great friends and eventually boyfriend and girlfriend.

“It took us time to twig that our surnames came together as White-Christmas. We first realised at our secondary school prom when our friend uploaded pictures to social media using the hashtag #WhiteChristmas.

“I wanted to keep the surname Christmas for a few reasons.

“It is a surname I have grown up loving and I wanted to keep the name going. It just so happens the man I am marrying has the perfect surname to go with it.”

Following the evening wedding and reception, the couple stopped in Bath before heading back to Dorset before Thursday’s national lockdown.

Paul Crossley, cabinet member for community services at Bath and North East Somerset Council, said: “On behalf of the council, our registrars and the team at the Roman Baths, I want to pass on our heartfelt congratulations to the new Mr and Mrs White-Christmas.

“They made it just in time to get married before the latest restrictions and we were delighted that they chose the Roman Baths.”