Camilla celebrates Meals on Wheels Week with gift of cake to community pub

The Duchess of Cornwall has held her first virtual event ahead of the second national lockdown by celebrating Meals on Wheels Week.

Camilla visited the Bevy community pub and Meals on Wheels service in Moulsecoomb, Brighton, via video phone hours before restrictions came into force in England.

Hosted online by Sue Cawthray, national chair of the National Association of Care Catering (NACC), the duchess learned more about the importance of the week, run by the NACC, and the inspiring work of the community pub.

Camilla chats to (top left) Helen Jones, The Bevy’s general manager and co-ordinator of Bevy Meals on Wheels, with the pub’s secretary Chris Llewellyn and (top right) Sue Cawthray, national chair of the National Association of Care Catering (Clarence House/PA)

Camilla also arranged for a special gift of a Meals on Wheels week celebration cake to be delivered to The Bevy, which was shared with the small group of Bevy Meals on Wheels customers who had the privilege of attending the event in line with the current guidelines.

As well as food, the local offers regular activities and events to support the elderly, vulnerable and hard-pressed families, including lunch clubs and a dementia cafe.

When the first lockdown forced The Bevy to close its doors in March, the team were determined that those who relied on its services for physical and mental wellbeing continued to be supported.

Bevy Meals on Wheels was created and by working with local schools, churches and charities, it has delivered more than 6,000 meals, plus additional help and social contact, safely, to the doorsteps of those in need.

The Duchess of Cornwall speaks with a Bevy Meals on Wheels customer (Lyndsey Haskell/PA)

Ms Cawthray thanked Camilla, an honorary member of the NACC since 2009, for her support and said: “As the number of elderly and vulnerable people living in the community has increased significantly as a direct result of Covid-19, demand on Meals on Wheels services have increased up to 30%.

“Up and down the country services have adapted and innovated to ensure the physical and mental wellbeing of the elderly, vulnerable and isolated living in the community continue to be cared for.

“As second lockdowns take effect, the need for the vital service is escalated. As well as delivering a daily nutritious meal, they also deliver important wellbeing checks, information and a friendly face to break the loneliness, which is intensified by lockdown.”