Sony tells gamers not to turn up at shops hoping to buy PS5 on launch day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sony has warned gamers who were unable to pre-order the PlayStation 5 not to go to physical stores on release day.

The next-generation device is due for release in a handful of countries on November 12, followed by the rest of the world and the UK a week later on November 19.

Non-essential shops in England were forced to close under lockdown restrictions but are allowed to operate click-and-collect, where goods are pre-ordered and collected off the premises.

Update: All PS5 console sales on launch day, November 19, will be online-only. No units will be available in-store for purchase. More info: https://t.co/Z6TfGEafSQ pic.twitter.com/l8wmktLxYJ — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 5, 2020

The console’s availability dwindled fast after retailers started taking pre-orders on September 17.

Sony has told customers that there will be no spare units available globally for in-store purchase on launch day and that only those who have pre-ordered a PS5 should turn up.

“Please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase,” said Sid Shuman, senior director of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) content communications.

“Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.

“Gamers who have pre-ordered for pick-up at their local retailer should still be able to do so at their designated appointment time, under the retailer’s safety protocols.

“Please confirm the details with your local retailer.”