100-year-old who beat Covid-19 celebrates birthday with pony visit

A care home resident who recovered from Covid-19 earlier in the year celebrated her 100th birthday with a special visit from a pony.

Joyce Tofts, who lives at the Princess Christian Care Centre in Woking, turned 100 on 27 October and enjoyed a session of pampering in the care home’s salon before receiving presents from staff and other residents.

But it was the arrival of Honey which was the biggest surprise after a social media plea ended up with a local bringing their pony to the home.

Joyce Tofts was surprised with a visit from Honey the pony (Princess Christian Care Centre/Nellsar)

Honey was treated to a number of carrots, while the humans in attendance enjoyed a two-tier chocolate cake.

“I’ve had a wonderful day!” said Ms Tofts. “I feel very lucky and grateful to the carers for everything that they’ve organised for me. I wish it could be my birthday every day!”

The birthday girl also received a telegram from the Queen upon reaching triple figures.

“Joyce had a difficult start to the year when she tested positive for COVID-19, so we wanted to make sure her birthday celebrations were extra special, especially with it being a milestone birthday as well,” said Mario Taherian, manager at Nellsar’s Princess Christian Care Centre.

“It was wonderful to be a part of and to see how excited and happy she was throughout the day.”