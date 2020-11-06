What the papers say – November 6

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The race is still on across the Atlantic and across the UK’s front pages.

The Times says the president “stokes fresh fury” as his opponent “appeals for calm”, with The Independent saying Joe Biden is closing “in on win”.

The Times 6/11/20 Joe Biden urged voters to be patient yesterday after protests were held at counts across the country. The Democratic challenger was gaining ground in key states. Photo : Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/dt6StoP1zy — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 5, 2020

The i says Donald Trump is a “president in meltdown”, the Financial Times reports the current resident of the White House “demands halt to count as swing states hang in balance”, and The Guardian covers the rising of tensions as the race “goes to wire”.

Friday's front page: President in meltdown as Trump demands "stop the count"#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/GgFLQ1hEPO — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 5, 2020 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 6 November https://t.co/jngriAoCLa pic.twitter.com/iRnSfaECWD — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 5, 2020 Guardian front page, Friday 6 November 2020: Tensions rise as race for presidency goes to wire pic.twitter.com/36Pahg9Nuc — Guardian news (@guardiannews) November 5, 2020

Metro reports the Democratic challenger is “Biden his time” but notes Mr Trump has vowed to take legal action over the result, while the Daily Star has some fun with “Grumpy Trumpy set to lose bigly”.

Friday's front page:BIDEN HIS TIME#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/LdrZGIPYaN — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) November 5, 2020 Tomorrow’s #frontpage – Grumpy Trumpy Set to Lose Bigly #tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/EN2bjQgF3A pic.twitter.com/JyntNkDy6j — Daily Star (@dailystar) November 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has extended the furlough scheme for the Treasury to cover 80% of wages of employees unable to work until March, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Government was “forced to issue key charts used to justify second lockdown after admitting projected fatalities were overstated”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Death toll graphs were wrong'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LIco1bTUqb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 5, 2020

The Daily Mail says “vital evidence in the Princess Diana BBC interview scandal was stolen in a mysterious burglary”.

And ahead of Remembrance Sunday, the Daily Mirror carries the story of a young girl who lost her dad while he was serving in Afghanistan when she was a baby.