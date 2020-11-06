Birthday party organiser fined £10,000 for Covid breach after up to 60 attend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The organiser of a birthday party attended by up to 60 people has been handed a £10,000 fine after allegedly flouting lockdown rules.

West Midlands Police released body-worn video footage filmed by officers attending a function room in Dale Street, Bilston, Wolverhampton, showing dozens of revellers filing out the exit.

Inside the venue were balloon arches, food and drinks left scattered on tables, and a kitchen piled high with soft drinks and hard liquor, despite the premises having no alcohol licence.

In the footage, officers could be seen examining a card reader machine and pulling out a drawer stuffed with bank notes, during the call-out on October 30.

Superintendent Simon Inglis, of West Midlands Police, said: “This was a blatant breach of coronavirus law.”

He added the fine was “necessary” given it was a “critical time for the health of the city”.

A still from body-worn police footage shows a card machine and a drawer filled with bank notes at the party (West Midlands Police/PA)

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton city council cabinet member for public health, said: “We all have a key role to play in the fight against Covid-19.

“Arranging and taking part in a party like this contravenes just about every Covid-19 regulation going and I am sure law-abiding residents will be as disgusted as I am at the actions of others who, through their thoughtlessness, are putting people’s lives at risk.”

The latest NHS statistics showed 761 people in the city had tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to Thursday.

There are 289 cases per 100,000 people, in Wolverhampton.

The most recent bed occupancy figures showed the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust was treating 43 Covid-19 patients on Tuesday, about 10% of whom were on ventilators.