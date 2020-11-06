‘Team effort’: Surrey care home’s handmade poppy cascade marks Remembrance Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Surrey care home has handcrafted a Remembrance Day art installation in what was described as a “team effort”.

Residents and staff at Huntington & Langham Estate in Hindhead crafted 200 model poppies, alongside a silhouette of a First World War soldier, to mark Remembrance Day.

“Remembrance Sunday is always an important occasion here on the estate,” said Charlie Hoare, director of the care home.

“Many of the people living here experienced the war, with even more living through the aftermath, including rationing and the post-war rebuilding process.

“Consequently, we’re keenly aware of the sacrifice of previous generations, and we want to do what we can to honour their memory.”

(Huntington & Langham Estate)

Installed on Wednesday, the handcrafted poppies were made with a variety of techniques, including laminations from paintings and poppies crafted using the bottom of Coca-Cola bottles.

Mr Hoare said: “More than 20 residents and many more staff members have taken part in some form or other so it really was a team effort.

“Everyone wanted to contribute where possible – and we’re delighted with the result.

(Huntington & Langham Estate)

“We’re so privileged to be able to hear first-hand stories from the war, and it’s important for those who experienced it to be able to talk about it if they wish, particularly if they lost someone close to them.

“Taking an active involvement in remembering those who have gone before helps to keep their memories alive and this is something we’re very keen to encourage.”

With Remembrance Day falling during England’s second nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, the Royal British Legion has said there will be no Poppy Appeal collectors on the streets this year.

Instead, Conservative MP Andy Carter has encouraged the public to “download a poppy” and donate online.