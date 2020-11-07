What the papers say – November 7

The US election continues to dominate the nation’s front pages, with Joe Biden on the verge of taking the White House.
The Times and i report on the former vice president increasing his lead over President Donald Trump.
The Guardian and FT Weekend both say Mr Biden is “on the brink” of winning the election.
The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Trump is under increasing pressure to concede, as the Daily Express says the writing is on the wall for the current president.
Mr Trump has been beaten “fair & square”, according to the Daily Mirror.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads with further developments over Diana, Princess of Wales’s BBC Panorama interview.
And the Daily Star dedicates its front page to its campaign for people to put their Christmas decorations out early.