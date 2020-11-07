Former chief rabbi Lord Sacks dies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Former chief rabbi Lord Sacks has died at the age of 72.

A statement on his Twitter page said he died on Saturday morning.

It read: “Baruch Dayan Ha’Emet. It with the deepest sadness that we regret to inform you that Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (HaRav Ya’akov Zvi ben David Arieh z’’l) passed away early this morning, Saturday 7th November 2020 (Shabbat Kodesh 20th MarCheshvan 5781).”

Lord Sacks served as the chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth – the figurehead of British Jews – for 22 years, stepping down in September 2013.

He was succeeded by the current chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis.

Board of Deputies president Marie van der Zyl described Lord Sacks, who was made a cross-bench life peer in 2009, as a “giant of both the Jewish community and wider society”.

She added: “His astounding intellect and courageous moral voice were a blessing to all who encountered him in person, in writing or in broadcast.

“His outstanding tenure as chief rabbi led to a revolution in Jewish life and learning which has ensured his legacy will pass not just through his own beloved family, but through generations of our community’s young people too.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is “deeply saddened” by Lord Sacks’ death.

He added: “His leadership had a profound impact on our whole country and across the world.

“My sincere condolences to his family, friends and the Jewish community. May his memory be a blessing.”

I want to express my condolences on the passing of former Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks. He was a towering intellect whose eloquence, insights and kindness reached well beyond the Jewish community. I have no doubt that his legacy will live on for many generations. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 7, 2020

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I want to express my condolences on the passing of former chief rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks.

“He was a towering intellect whose eloquence, insights and kindness reached well beyond the Jewish community.

“I have no doubt that his legacy will live on for many generations.”

Former prime minister Tony Blair said Lord Sacks was “a man of huge intellectual stature but with the warmest human spirit”.

He added: “Jonathan was a wonderful friend, a beloved mentor, a philosopher of extraordinary insight and of course a religious leader respected well beyond the Jewish community and well beyond the shores of Britain.

“His influence was vast and his reach immense. A brilliant speaker and thinker, he had the rarest of gifts – expressing complex ideas in the simplest of terms.”

Lord Sacks was an outspoken critic of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn amid the row over anti-Semitism in the party.

Current chief rabbi Mr Mirvis said the world had lost an “intellectual giant who had a transformative global impact”.

He added: “Rabbi Lord Sacks was an extraordinary ambassador for Judaism, helping many to understand and be proud of their heritage.”

Lord Sacks was also a regular contributor to BBC Radio 4’s Thought for the Day.

Controller of BBC Radio 4 Mohit Bakaya said: “Rabbi Lord Sacks was a man of great intellect, humanity and warmth.

“He brought all of that to Radio 4 through some of the most erudite Thought for the Days as well as a landmark series on morality. I know he’ll be missed by listeners as well as those of us at the BBC who worked with him.”