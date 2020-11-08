Harry Dunn’s mother speaks of ‘renewed hope’ for justice from Joe Biden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The mother of Harry Dunn has spoken of her “renewed hope” for justice from the US president-elect, whose own child was killed in a car collision.

Mr Dunn, 19, was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car allegedly being driven by American Anne Sacoolas outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Diplomatic immunity was asserted by the US on behalf of Sacoolas following the collision and she was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

Donald Trump later called the incident a “terrible accident” and told reporters: “When you get used to driving on our system and then you’re all of a sudden on the other system where you’re driving – it happens.

“You have to be careful, very careful.”

Harry Dunn (Family Handout/PA)

In a video message congratulating Mr Biden, Mr Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles said: “It’s wonderful news to us and I wish him and his team much success over the coming years.

“It’s given myself and team Harry some renewed hope of getting justice for our boy.

“He still fully deserves justice, as do we.

“We hope that seeing that Mr Biden, through personal experience, can have a far deeper understanding of our pain and our suffering since we lost Harry.”

She pleaded for Mr Biden to “send Mrs Sacoolas back”.

Mr Biden has often spoken of the loss of his first wife Neilia and baby daughter Naomi in a car accident in 1972, which also left his toddler sons Beau and Hunter injured.

Last month, Ms Charles reached out to Mr Biden in a video message in which she said her “heart goes out” to him after Beau died of a brain tumour, aged 46, in 2015.