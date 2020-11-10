What the papers say – November 10

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Developments in the race for a coronavirus vaccine lead many of Tuesday’s papers after Pfizer and BioNTech announced success in a recent round of trials.

The Times writes Britain “should be heading back to normal by spring” after the vaccine milestone, with 10 million doses of the new jab due before the end of the year.

The Daily Telegraph carries a quote from the chief executive of Pfizer that it was a “great day for humanity”.

And The Guardian writes the “significant breakthrough” could lead to an immunisation programme beginning before Christmas, while a similar story leads the Independent.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 10 November 2020: Virus breakthrough gives hope of vaccine programme by Christmas pic.twitter.com/Cv2Ausf5OH — The Guardian (@guardian) November 9, 2020 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/GrvzX3vcEj — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the Financial Times looks at the impact of the vaccine news on the “battered global markets”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 10 November https://t.co/BCnCZiIGe4 pic.twitter.com/qt0Pnv0VQC — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 9, 2020

Metro calls the jab a “shot in the arm”, the Daily Mail says it is “one small jab for mankind”, while the Daily Star alludes to other pharmaceutical developments which have come from Pfizer.

Tuesday's front page:A SHOT IN THE ARM TO BEAT COVID#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/1nftEqkou3 — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) November 9, 2020 Tuesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/E0ZJ3vFW52 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 9, 2020 Tomorrow's @dailystar #front page: Viagra firm's #CovidVaccine joy: Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! https://t.co/UXF6aiWm3p#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yfoejboZqJ — Daily Star (@dailystar) November 9, 2020

The i says the vaccine news has been celebrated by the world, the Daily Mirror calls it a “little bottle of hope”, while the Daily Express also leads on the jab.