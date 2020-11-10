Dedicated GP vaccination clinics to deliver at least ‘975 doses per week’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dedicated GP clinics are being set up to deliver coronavirus vaccines across England at a minimum of 975 doses per week each, according to new documents.

NHS England has told England’s 1,250 primary care networks to designate a single practice to administer vaccines in their area capable of delivering vaccines from 8am to 8pm seven days a week, including on bank holidays if needed.

The practices will need to have fridge space available by December 1, and “capacity to administer minimum of 975 doses per week or greater”.

Practices will receive a £12.58 payment for each dose of a coronavirus vaccine, meaning they will receive £25.16 for each patient vaccinated in a two-dose course, the document show.

Patients will also need to be observed for 15 minutes after the vaccination is administered, while annual flu jabs and Covid-19 vaccinations must be given at least a week apart.

The documents said appointments can be managed through a national booking system.

They said: “Once patients are notified by the national call/recall service they are eligible for a vaccination, they would have the choice to book an appointment at a general practice-led vaccination centre or, use the National Booking Service to be vaccinated by another provider.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday he expects GPs to play a big role in administering any coronavirus jab.

Pharmacists and dedicated clinics set up in places such as sports halls are also likely to be used.

Professor Martin Marshall, chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “GPs and our teams across the UK are hugely experienced in delivering vaccination programmes with high uptake rates.

“As long as our service is properly resourced, it makes sense for general practice to play a central role in delivering the Covid-19 vaccine.”