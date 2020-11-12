What the papers say – November 12

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Movements at 10 Downing Street are among the stories leading Thursday’s papers after senior adviser Lee Cain said he was leaving as director of communications, while developments on the coronavirus vaccine also feature.

The Times writes the departure of Mr Cain would signal the “end of Vote Leave faction” in Downing Street with the move coming after other advisers opposed proposals to make him chief of staff.

The Daily Telegraph calls it a “power battle”, reporting Boris Johnson’s fiancee was among those lobbying against Mr Cain’s promotion.

Metro leads with words from Professor Jonathan Van-Tam who said the coronavirus vaccine has passed the “Mum test”.

While the Daily Mirror carries a similar story, with the headline “Vaccine safe enough for my mum”.

The i also leads on the vaccine, with Professor Van-Tam saying the distribution of the jab should be based on need to stop wealthy people “jumping the queue”.

While The Independent leads with the UK becoming the first country in Europe to surpass 50,000 deaths from Covid-19.

The Guardian leads with the suggestion millions of people may be given a less effective vaccine.

The Daily Mail leads with a “Christmas campaign” as the paper calls for minister to allow care home residents to reunite with their loved ones.

A potential shake up of Capital Gains Tax leads the Financial Times as the Treasury looks to fill a “Covid fiscal hole”.

The UK will have power over its own destiny after laws ending free movement begin in December, Home Secretary Priti Patel tells the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star warns dogs must be kept apart to help halt the spread of Covid-19.